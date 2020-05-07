Coronavirus may keep people from joining the military

(WIVB) — People who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus may be banned from joining the U.S. Military.

The Pentagon is concerned about the virus impacting its ability to deploy troops safely.

An official says the rule is being discussed due to the lack of understanding of the long-term effects of the infections.

Sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt are still testing positive weeks after the virus appeared on the aircraft carrier. The Navy believes the rate of asymptomatic cases among crew members may have exceeded 60 percent.

Recruits with histories of COVID-19 will be able to apply for waivers allowing them to ask for an exception to join the service if the policy goes into effect.