BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Could the Donald Trump indictment case be wrapped up by election time?

Attorney Barry Covert joined us as a legal analyst on Wake Up! Friday morning to discuss this.

“The court may try to set a schedule that does wrap this up by the end of 2024. That’s a viable schedule,” Covert told us.

He believes the court will try to set a schedule, but the process could end up taking more time depending on potential issues related to discovery or time needed to file motions.

On Thursday, it was announced that the former President had been indicted on criminal charges in relation to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he has denied having an affair.

A source close to Trump says he’s expected to be arraigned on the charges against him on Tuesday.