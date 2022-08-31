(NEXSTAR) – Country music singer Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, police confirmed Wednesday.

Bell was reported missing in Tucson on Aug. 20, according to the New York Post. Police told Nexstar he was found six days later, on Friday, in the midtown neighborhood of Tucson.

More specifically, the 32-year-old was found on 5500 block of E. Grant Rd., said Officer Frank Magos of the Tucson Police Department.

No cause of death has been released. Police said the investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing.

Bell, a Wyoming native, released three albums throughout his music career. His last single, “Jealous Guy,” was released in 2021.

“A little bit honky tonk and a little bit Texas, with healthy dashes of Bakersfield and vintage Nashville, singer/songwriter Luke Bell records in a throwback style, but writes from his own well-traveled experiences,” reads a biography of the singer.