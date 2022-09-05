FILE – This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Maren Morris at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just days after being insulted on television by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, country music star Maren Morris has managed to turn the insult into some big bucks for transgender organizations.

The clash began after Morris criticized commentsmade by country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, regarding gender-affirming care for trans children.

Days after his wife’s comments, the country singer was dropped by his longtime PR firm, although the firm declined to specify why Aldean was dropped.

While discussing the exchange on his television show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host labeled Morris as a “lunatic country music person.”

Morris made light of the situation on her social media, and shortly after announced that she would be selling T-shirts with Carlson’s quote on the front, alongside the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for trans youth, to give back to the transgender community.

“All proceeds will be split between TransLifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program,” said Morris in a tweet.

Just 24 hours after announcing that the shirts were on sale, Morris posted that over $100,000 worth of the T-shirts had been purchased.

“Over $100K raised,” said Morris in a tweet, “Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics.”