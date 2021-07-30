COVID-19 outbreaks happening at summer camps around the US

(WIVB) — There’s been a wave of COVID-19 outbreaks at summer camps around the country.

An outbreak at a camp in North Carolina has been linked to at least 75 cases in 17 different states.

Here in New York, a fast-moving outbreak at a camp in Columbia County infected over 30 campers ages 7 to 11.

The increase in cases among younger children is bringing up concerns for the upcoming school year.

New York has not yet released guidance for schools on how to make cafeterias, athletic facilities and buses safe for students.