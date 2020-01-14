Cowboy hat-wearing pigeon dies, was among group of birds rescued

LAS VEGAS (via KLAS) — A rescued pigeon that had a cowboy hat glued to its head has died from an undetected illness.

The rescue group Lofty Hopes, which takes in pigeons that are used in racing or performances, says the fumes from the glue could have poisoned “Billie the Pidge.”

According to Lofty Hopes, pigeons have a very fragile respiratory system. A veterinarian had to trim the bird’s feathers to get the hat off.

Several other birds the rescue found also had hats glued on their heads, and have been named “Coolamity Jane” and “Cluck Norris.”

It is still unknown who put the hats on the birds.