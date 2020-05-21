1  of  3
Coronavirus
Crayola introduces ‘Colors of the World’ skin tone-inspired crayons

(WJW) — Crayola has a new creation in the works!

The company announced on its website that “Colors of the World” crayons are coming soon. “Express yourself with skin tone crayons and more,” Crayola wrote.

You can pre-order a 24 or 32 pack of the crayons. They’re available either on Walmart.com or Crayola.com. Walmart’s website says customers can get a 32-pack that will arrive by July 7.

The product’s description says, “The subtle shades inside are formulated to better represent the growing diversity worldwide. Colors of the World fall into three main shades: Almond, Golden, and Rose – and all the darker or lighter shades in between. “

The company said Crayola is for kids and it “wants all kids to feel included.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

