Cream of Wheat reviewing black mascot on packaging after Aunt Jemima, others acknowledge racist roots

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Cream of Wheat may soon be following in the footsteps of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, and Mrs. Butterworth’s.

Cream of Wheat’s parent company B&G Foods said in a statement it is “initiating an immediate review” of the brand’s packaging following decisions by parent companies of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, and Mrs. Butterworth’s to rethink their imaging amid increased calls for racial equality.

“We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” B&G Foods said in a news release. “B&G Foods unequivocally stands against prejudice and injustice of any kind.”

Cream of Wheat’s packaging has been using the image of smiling black chef on its packaging since the 1980’s. The mascot in the brand’s early packaging was known as Rastus, a racial caricature of a black man. That image was then replaced in the 1920s and is believed to be a depiction of Chicago chef Frank White, who died in 1938, USA Today reports.