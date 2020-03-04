Live Now
News 4 at 5

Crocs selling Peeps-themed shoes

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE)–If you’re looking for something other than candy and toys for your Easter basket this year, here’s one interesting option.

Pastel clogs with plastic chicks.

Crocs and marshmallow candy maker Peeps teamed up to launch the line of footwear.

You can get them online now for $49.99

They’re available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink and the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes.

Some sizes are already out of stock, but they should be in stores starting next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss