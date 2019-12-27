Cuomo vetoes bill to allow elictric bikes, scooters

(AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill to allow electric scooters and bikes statewide.

Cuomo’s veto message Thursday said the bill overwhelmingly passed by lawmakers this year didn’t include enough safety measures.

For example, the governor’s own e-scooters bill had included a helmet requirement.

Cuomo had publicly expressed concerns about protecting pedestrians from e-bikes earlier this year. His veto message cites a 16-year-old boy who died in November after being hit by a tow truck while riding an e-scooter.

E-scooter manufacturer Lime and environmental advocates and municipal supporters have argued the bill fits into New York’s push to address climate change.