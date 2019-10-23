Customer hit with blender after throwing bags of food at McDonald’s manager

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (CNN) — Surveillance video shows a McDonald’s manager throwing a blender at a woman who asked for a refund for a messed-up order.

It happened last month in Ohio.

“I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me,” Britany Price, who was hit with the blender, says.

In the video, Price is seen coming inside the restaurant after leaving the drive-thru line unsatisfied with her order.

At the time, Price was waiting for the order to be fixed, with four children in the car.

She even refilled their drinks to kill time.

As she waited, other customers came and went.

“I wasn’t the only one that got frustrated, you know, watching the video we see a lot of people that see me and her talking, trying to resolve the issue and they’re like, I’m not dealing with this, you know, they just left, they didn’t even place their order,” Price said.

After waiting for about 23 minutes, Britany went back to her car, grabbed the rest of her order and asked for a refund.

“It’s like you’re directly ignoring me, so what choice do I have?” Price said. “I don’t have to put up with this, so I went and got the food. I want my money back. And that’s kind of where it all goes from there.”

Price then threw multiple bags of food at the manager.

Apparently, the manager then threw a blender at Britany, knocking her to the ground.

Local authorities have not filed charges in connection with the incident.

McDonald’s released a statement, saying “The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are looking into this matter and will take the appropriate steps once our investigation is complete.