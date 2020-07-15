Dashcam video captures officer saving choking 3-week-old baby as distraught family watches

(CBS News)-Police in Sterling Heights, Michigan, say an officer saved a choking, three-week-old baby – and the hair-raising rescue was caught on dashcam video. The video, posted on Facebook by the Sterling Heights Police Department, shows the baby’s family in distress when the police officer arrives on the scene.

The officer, identified by the department as Cameron Maciejewski, is seen calmly holding the baby in one arm as he performed back thrusts to clear her airway. A woman in the video is seen distraught and crying near Maciejewski.

The baby coughed up the obstruction, according to police, and began crying.

“She’s crying… I can see that she has a pulse and she’s breathing,” Maciejewski is heard saying in the video. Others crowd around as Maciejewski holds the baby he just saved, ensuring everyone she is breathing and OK.

The infant was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the Sterling Heights Police Department.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different. Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family,” the department wrote in the caption of the video, which had more than 330,000 views as of Wednesday.

In a second video posted by Sterling Heights Police Department on Wednesday, Maciejewski said it was “good training” that gave him the skills he needed to save the baby.

“Once I arrived, training kicked in and I was able to relax a little bit and focus on the health of the baby and blackout what was happening with the parents and family around me,” he said.

CBS Detroit reports the incident took place last Thursday.