Day care worker hit, knocked down 1-year-old, warrants say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker is accused of hitting a 1-year-old child in Anderson County, SC, according to our sister station WSPA.

WSPA reports that according to arrest warrants, Lauren Paige Grasel, 25, hit the boy on the back of his head with her hand, knocking him to the ground. She also slapped him in the face multiple times, which caused a laceration and swelling to his mouth.

It happened on July 11 at the Kidzone Learning Center in Piedmont, SC while she was caring for the child.

Grasel has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child, WSPA reports.

