Death of horse at California race raising new safety concerns about the sport

(WIVB)–The death of another horse at a California race-track is raising new safety concerns about the sport.

During Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup Classic a horse broke his hind leg and had to be euthanized.

This is Santa Anita’s 37th horse death since December. Protesters gathered outside the track demanding reforms for the sport.

PETA called for the suspension of all trainers and veterinarians of horses who die, pending full investigations.

The jockey club wants Congress to form a national racing authority.

It would oversee things like the medicines given to the animals and track conditions.