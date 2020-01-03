Delta employees sue Lands’ End over uniforms

(WIVB) — A group of Delta Air Lines employees say uniforms provided by Lands’ End made them sick.

Now, they’re taking the company to court.

The lawsuit filed by more than 500 Delta employees claims the uniforms “posed ongoing, and unreasonable risks of physical harm.”

The suit cited that flight attendants and some ground workers had allergic reactions when wearing the uniforms.

Delta officials said the company tested the uniforms. They believe all the mandatory components of the uniform are safe.

Lands’ End did not respond to a request for comment.