Dick’s destroys $5 million worth of assault rifles

(WIVB)–Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles.

The company’s CEO says it turned the weapons into scrap metal.

Dick’s made the decision to stop carrying assault rifles last year after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The company sold the shooter a shotgun, even though it wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting.

Dick’s also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and the store raised the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.