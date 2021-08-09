Diver going on treasure hunt for wine cellar one year after sinking it

National

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (WIVB) — Across the country, an unusual search is underway.

X marks the spot for a treasure, but it’s no ordinary one. It’s a wine treasure and it’s at sea.

A diver in Santa Barbara sank a cellar of wine, and one year later, he is going on his own treasure hunt.

The reason why the cellar is at sea, he says, is because it’s the perfect condition for making world-class wine.

Now, he’s raising a toast to his new treasure and, of course, delicious red wine.

