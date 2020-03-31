Doctor gets pulled over for speeding, then trooper gives her N95 masks instead of a ticket

(CBS)A doctor is praising a Minnesota state trooper who stopped her for speeding, but gave her N95 masks instead of a ticket. Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua thanked State Trooper Brian J Schwartz for his act of kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic in a Facebook post.

Dr. Janjua, a cardiologist working on temporary assignment in the area, explained she was pulled over after driving over the speed limit. Trooper Schwartz told her it was “irresponsible” for her to be speeding because it would take up resources if she got into an accident and she would not be able to help her patients.

She waited to be slapped with a ticket, but instead, he let her off with a warning — plus five medical masks. The came from a supply the state had given him for his own protection, according to Janjua.

“I burst into tears,” she said. “And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.”

Like many of her fellow health care workers and first responders, Dr. Janjua said she had been feeling fear for not having adequate protective equipment and “worried about what would happen if I fell sick far from home.”

Dr. Sarosh Ashraf JanjuaVIA FACEBOOK

“This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” she added. “The veil of civilization may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be ok.”

The Minnesota State Patrol praised the doctor and the trooper for their hard work and dedication.

“Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a heavy strain on medical supplies, leaving health care workers with diminishing resources protect themselves. Many U.S. governors including New York’s Andrew Cuomo have asked businesses and the federal government for help.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases is already far higher than any other nation’s, at about 165,000, and the death toll has risen to over 3,100.

First published on March 31, 2020 / 10:10 AM

