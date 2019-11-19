Doctors said Nash Stineman wouldn’t live to see his second birthday but his town just threw a parade for his third

(CNN Newsource)– It was a magical day for a family in Illinois.

Nash Stineman just turned 3-years-old, a very big birthday for this little boy considering doctors told his mom he wouldn’t make it to see his second birthday.

Clearly, he proved this wrong and hundreds of people from his community came out to celebrate with him, with a parade!

Little Nash has a rare neuromuscular disease known as ‘SMARD,’ which causes muscular weakness and a sudden inability to breathe, and there’s no cure.

It also means he has a weak immune system and can’t be around a lot of people so the parade was the perfect birthday party.

More than 100 trucks, jeeps, and cars of all kinds drove down the family’s street.

Nash’s mom started her own nonprofit called ‘Smash SMARD’ to find effective treatments for kids like Nash.

Since February, they’ve raised more than $2 million.