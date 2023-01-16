RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The future is looking grim for a dog that was shot alongside its owner inside a Virginia home over the weekend.

The Richmond Police Department was called out to a report of a person down. Upon arriving at a home on Richdale Road, officers found two adults who were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have yet to confirm the victims’ cause of death.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said Monday that a German shepherd named Luca had been shot alongside its owner inside their home. RACC confirmed the two incidents were related, and said the dog was in their care.

The dog and owner were reportedly not found until more than 20 hours after the shooting, RACC said in a Facebook post.

“It’s a miracle that he survived; we need another miracle to save him,” the group said. “Diagnostics show bullet fragments around his head and neck but we can’t determine how much of the spine is affected without further imaging.”

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced Monday, Jan. 16 that a german shepherd named Luca is now being treated after being shot alongside its owner inside their home over the weekend. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

“His prognosis is guarded at best, but we can’t give up until we’ve tried everything we can to help him,” RACC said of Luca’s condition Monday.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were not looking for any suspects in the shooting.