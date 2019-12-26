Donald Trump’s “Home Alone 2” scene cut from Canadian TV

President Donald Trump’s cameo in the 1992 movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut from a Canadian television channel’s recent broadcasts. The scene shows Mr. Trump walking through the Plaza Hotel in New York City — which he owned at the time — as actor Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister stops him to ask for directions.

Twitter users watching the movie on CBC this holiday season pointed out that Mr. Trump’s scene didn’t appear. The CBS-owned site Comicbook.com reported the broadcaster acknowledged cutting the scene and provided an explanation.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC said in a statement.

Some viewers were happy with the cut, while others slammed the broadcaster for leaving Mr. Trump on the cutting room floor.

One user tweeted, “When CBC edits out Donald Trump from home alone” along with a gif of Meryl Streep clapping. Another, however, called it “pathetic” and added the hashtag “#censorship.”

Mr. Trump recently mentioned his appearance on the iconic holiday film while talking to military members in a teleconference on Christmas Eve.”Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” he said.

“They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.”