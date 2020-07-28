Dr. Fauci’s baseball card one of the best selling in Topps’ history

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Dr. Anthony Fauci threw an awful first pitch to kick off the historic 2020 Major League Baseball season, but fans of the renowned disease expert clearly don’t mind.

A Topps baseball card with a masked Fauci mid-pitch just became the bestselling card in the history of ToppsNow, the company’s collection of limited-edition cards.

More than 51,500 Fauci cards were sold last week, according to Topps.

The longtime Nats fan threw out the first pitch of the 2020 season so far to the left of the mound it nearly hit photographers capturing the moment.

Fauci’s baseball card describes the 79-year-old’s pitch as “a strong effort to the plate.”

The previous record was set in 2016 for a card of Blue Jays’ third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which sold 19,396 prints, per The Action Network’s Darren Rovell.