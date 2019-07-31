Dump truck hits two state troopers, several pedestrians in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WIVB)– A dump truck hit two state troopers and several pedestrians in New Jersey.

Fortunately, police say none of the victims have serious injuries

it happened this morning on an interstate highway in West Orange.

The troopers were outside their vehicles, investigating an earlier crash in the area when the dump truck crashed.

The truck burst into flames after the crash. Right now it’s not clear what caused the dump truck driver to lose control but they remained at the scene.

The troopers were brought to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.