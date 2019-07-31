Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Dump truck hits two state troopers, several pedestrians in New Jersey

National

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY (WIVB)– A dump truck hit two state troopers and several pedestrians in New Jersey.

Fortunately, police say none of the victims have serious injuries

it happened this morning on an interstate highway in West Orange.

The troopers were outside their vehicles, investigating an earlier crash in the area when the dump truck crashed.

The truck burst into flames after the crash. Right now it’s not clear what caused the dump truck driver to lose control but they remained at the scene.

The troopers were brought to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss