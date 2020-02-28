Blizzard Warning
Dunkin’ Donuts Adds Snackin’ Bacon to the Menu

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(WIAT) – Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.

According to the Dunkin’ Donuts press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for customers to enjoy the snack while on the go.

The new snack is available right now at participating stores across the country.

