Dying “Star Wars” fan’s wish of seeing “Rise of the Skywalker” will be fulfilled, Disney CEO says

A “Star Wars” fan who is currently in hospice care had a final wish to see the newest installment in the intergalactic franchise. When the hospice patient’s caretakers tweeted about his wish to see “Rise of the Skywalker,” the story went viral – and the right person saw it.

“Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. [premiere],” staffers from Rowans Hospice in the U.K. tweeted. “His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you.”

Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

The tweet went out Tuesday and received over 1,000 retweets. Many people tagged “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams and actor Mark Hamill. “Contact @Disney. They are the only ones who can make this happen. Good luck!” Hamill replied.

Some Twitter users did go straight to the top, tagging Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. Iger saw the messages and tweeted back to someone who tagged him and Rowans Hospice: “Please provide me with the necessary details and we will certainly try.”

On Thursday, Iger delivered some happy news: “On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!” Iger tweeted.