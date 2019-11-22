Edible Arrangements introduces CBD-infused edibles

(CNN) – Edible Arrangements is now selling CBD-infused edibles.

Not be confused with edible marijuana products, CBD is not psycho-active.

The new product line is called Incredible Edibles, and the slogan is health–not high.

The CBD infused treats include smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods.

Proponents of CBD do say it has benefits like helping to manage inflammation and treating conditions like insomnia.

CND has become a mainstream phenomenon since the passage of the US Farm Bill last year, which legalized hemp with some conditions.

The Food and Drug Administration still has not decided how to regulate CBD products, and right now the Incredible Edibles products are only available in Dallas, However, the company plans to roll it out to 200 stores by the end of the year.