Elderly woman accidentally hits the gas, car plunges into pool

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Massachusetts woman in her 90s accidentally drove her car into a pool over the weekend.

A 91-year-old woman was seen by her neighbor backing up her car before barreling into a pool across the street.

“Just kind of standing there, I saw her back out of her driveway, and just hit the gas across the street. Over the curb, through the bushes into the fence and into the pool,” Jon Pighetti said.

When Pighetti got to the pool – he said the car was already quickly filling with water.

“It was all the stuff you see on TV, the doors wouldn’t open at all, the water pressure or whatever. Then, we couldn’t get the windows open, so I sort of pushed it off out of the deep end, the water was already pretty deep inside it,” he said.

Pighetti said the car wasn’t hard to push and he was able to prop it up in the shallow end of the pool so it stopped flooding.

“I just said keep trying the key, and the interior lights came on, and the sun roof switched worked, and that was it,” Pighetti said.

Pighetti said everyone involved was a little shaken, but thankfully, no one was hurt. A tow truck came later that day and was able to lift the waterlogged car out of the pool.