Eleven-year-old drives alone for 200 miles to meet person they met over Snapchat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (via WCBD) — Police said an 11-year-old boy drove some 200 miles across the state of South Carolina, where a Charleston Police Department officer pulled up next to him.

The boy, the vehicle’s sole occupant, told the officer that he had just driven three hours from Simpsonville, which is inland, and was lost.

The boy told the officer he took his brother’s car and drove to Charleston to live with an unknown male he met on the social media app Snapchat.

He said his father’s tablet lost the GPS signal that was directing him to the address in Charleston. He told police he lost the address and was unable to recover it because Snapchat messages disappear after they are read.

When the officer reached the boy’s father, he was in the process of reporting his son missing. He then drove with his other son to pick up the 11-year-old and the other vehicle.