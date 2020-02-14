Emilio Estevez returns to the ice for ‘Mighty Ducks’ TV series

(WTVO) — Emilio Estevez is reprising his role of coach Gordon Bombay from “The Mighty Ducks” in a new Disney+ TV series.

Disney released the first images from the set of the new show on Thursday.

According to TMZ, filming for the 10-episode series is already underway in Canada.

In the 1992 film, Estevez’s character leads a group of misfits to discover the joys of hockey. The film was successful enough to spawn two sequels, and an animated TV series.

The new show also stars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon.