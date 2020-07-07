EPA gives 1st approval of disinfectants that kill COVID-19

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill coronavirus.

Two Lysol products are federally approved as effective against coronavirus.

Those two products are Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

The approval is based on lab testing that found when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.

Lysol said it’s currently working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.