Breaking News
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma added to NY travel advisory
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

EPA gives 1st approval of disinfectants that kill COVID-19

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill coronavirus.

Two Lysol products are federally approved as effective against coronavirus.

Those two products are Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

The approval is based on lab testing that found when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.

Lysol said it’s currently working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss