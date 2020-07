(WIVB) — CNN’s Pete Muntean says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an emergency directive to airlines with Boeing 737s.

Muntean, who shared images of the directive, says “jets that have been in storage during the pandemic could have their engines suddenly fail. The FAA is ordering inspections after four incidents.”

This airworthiness directive is HUGE. The FAA says it affects 2,000 U.S.-registered 737s which have sat idle for more than a week. The FAA says in-flight failures of BOTH engines "could be linked to periods of inactivity due to the COVID-19 public health emergency." pic.twitter.com/dgQVUHQXzu — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) July 24, 2020

