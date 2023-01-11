NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held until 9 a.m. Wednesday amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage,” the agency wrote in a 7:19 a.m. tweet, following up on an issue it first reported nearly an hour prior. “The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

As of 8 a.m., there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into, or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. The reported delays were initially concentrated along the East Coast, but since began to work their way westward across the country. More than 150 other flights had been cancelled.

The sweeping wave of delays and cancellations came in the wake of the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System going down. The system, also known as NOTAM, keeps pilots in the know about everything from minor airport construction to potentially hazardous flight conditions. All aircraft, including commercial and military flights are required to use the system, underscoring the potential for massive upheaval during an outage.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System,” the agency wrote in an initial 6:29 a.m. tweet. “We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

In another FAA tweet sent at 6:57 a.m., the agency confirmed the “outage,” adding that “some functions are beginning to come back on line” but that the restoration was ongoing, leaving operations “limited.”

According to the FAA’s web site, a Notice to Air Mission “is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden had been briefed on the situation by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, adding that there was no evidence to immediately suggest a cyberattack.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” Jean-Pierre wrote in part.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.