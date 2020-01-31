Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56

(WXIN) — Famed race car driver John Andretti has lost his battle with cancer and passed away Thursday, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Twitter.

John had a huge career that included wins in CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series, and NASCAR.

John Andretti was a member of one of the most famous families in racing.

He was the son of racer Aldo Andretti, twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti.

John Andretti was the older brother of Adam Andretti, and first cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti.

Family and fans are sharing the hashtag #CheckItForAndretti on social media.

Andretti’s final IndyCar win was in 1993.