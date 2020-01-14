‘Family Feud’ contestant gets $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken after hilariously wrong answer

(CNN) – A “Family Feud Canada” contestant got a little ahead of herself when answering the final question to win the game.

Eve Dubois went viral after she missed out on $10,000 with the hilarious wrong answer.

The question was: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Her answer?

“Chhhiiicckkkeennnn.”

WRONG!

Popeyes makes chicken, but Popeye the character on the other hand makes spinach.

Now Eve is getting all the chicken she could ever ask for!

Popeyes caught wind of Eve’s “mistake” and said they loved her answer anyway.

They loved it so much that they said they would award her with $10,000 worth of Popeyes fast food!

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

Popeyes made headlines last year for their highly popular chicken sandwich.

It returned in November after quickly selling out in August.