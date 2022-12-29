LONDON (NEXSTAR) — Iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood died Thursday in Clapham, South London, Westwood’s company confirmed Dec. 29.

In a tweet, the official brand account wrote: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family… the world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Westwood, who was also awarded damehood by the late Queen Elizabeth II, was born on April 8, 1941.

Westwood’s designs came to prominence during the punk era of 1970s England, with many of her clothes being donned by punk music pioneers the Sex Pistols. Westwood’s impact on punk is widely acknowledged, with the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute going so far as to call her the “Mother of Punk.”

Most recently, Westwood’s spiritual fingerprints could be seen in the wardrobe designs in Disney’s “Cruella,” which was set in the midst of London’s punk fashion scene. As the titular Cruella, star Emma Stone wears several pieces loosely inspired by Westwood’s style.

BBC News reports Westwood’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said in a statement: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.”

This is a developing story.