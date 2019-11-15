Father arrested after 5-year-old son brought cocaine to Lawrence School in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke father is in police custody after his young son brought cocaine to school Thursday morning.

According to Lieutenant James Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to the Lawrence School after 29-year-old Benny Garcia’s son brought a packet of cocaine/heroin to the school and told the teacher he puts it in his mouth.

Garcia’s son is only 5-years-old.

Lt. Albert said the cocaine/heroin had “Spiderman” stamped on the packet.

Garcia was arrested on Thursday after police visited his apartment on Essex Street in Holyoke. His arrest is in connection with the drug his son took to school.