(The Hill) — Federal investigators on Wednesday found no documents with classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del., home, his attorney said in a statement.

The FBI conducted a search of the residence from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesday in cooperation with Biden’s attorneys, Bob Bauer said in a statement.

“No documents with classified markings were found,” Bauer said. “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

DEVELOPING