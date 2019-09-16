FCC approves Nexstar, Tribune merger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nexstar Media Group, the owner of News 4 Buffalo, announced Monday that the Federal Communications Commission has granted approval for a proposed merger with Tribune Media.

In July, the Department of Justice cleared Nexstar’s pending acquisition of Tribune Media, and the FCC approval represents the final required regulatory approval needed to close the transaction. As such, Nexstar anticipates closing the Tribune transaction and the divestiture sales.

The FCC statement released Monday said that the commission concluded the deal would provide:

“Several public interest benefits to viewers of current Tribune and Nexstar stations. For example, viewers would benefit from their local stations having increased access to Nexstar’s Washington, D.C., news bureau and state news bureaus. Additionally, Nexstar demonstrated that it would invest savings resulting from the merger into ts stations, including investments in ATSC 3.0, the next-generation television broadcast standard.” Excerpt of FCC Statement

More details will be available when Nexstar announces the close date for the sale, perhaps as early as this week.