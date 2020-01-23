FedEx warning of text and email scam

(WIVB) — FedEx is telling people dealing with a text and email scam to not click the link they receive.

The shipping retailer tweeted the alert out on Wednesday. It points to recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.

The message alerts them that they have a package, then gives a link.

FedEx says the messages are not from them. Officials are advising “suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”

FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to them using the email abuse@fedex.com.