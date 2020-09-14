First week lineup for The Drew Barrymore Show

Wonder what’s ahead on the first week of The Drew Barrymore Show? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out this line up below!
Monday, September 14, 2020
- Premiere Show Featuring A “Charlie’s Angels” Reunion With Cameron Diaz & Lucy Liu, Actor Adam Sandler, Signature Segment “Designed by Drew”
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
- Actress Reese Witherspoon, Comedian Billy Eichner, “I Am Every Good Thing” Authors Derrick Barnes & Gordon C. James
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- Actress Jane Fonda, Actress Gabrielle Union Surprises Small Business Owner, Quarantine Fashion Show with Christian Siriano
Thursday, September 17, 2020
- Acrtress Charlize Theron, “DWTS” Host Tyra Banks, #ShareTheMicNow, Signature Segment, “Stans for Stains”
Friday, September 18, 2020
- Billy Porter, Mom’s Time Out, “The Weekender”