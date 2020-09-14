First week lineup for The Drew Barrymore Show

Oracle said Monday that the Chinese owner of TikTok has picked the U.S. company to be its “trusted technology provider," beating out rival Microsoft in a deal that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S.

Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said she was confirming remarks made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who told CNBC on Monday that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, submitted its proposal to the U.S. government for approval.