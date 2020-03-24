Florida governor orders NY, NJ and CT travelers to quarantine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is issuing an executive order mandating that anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and the surrounding area submit to self-quarantine for two weeks.

DeSantis said Monday that more than 100 such flights arrive daily in the state and that he believes each one contains at least one person infected with the new coronavirus.

He said he has been in contact with federal officials about curtailing such flights, but has not yet received a response.

He said people will be screened when they arrived and told they must self-quarantine.