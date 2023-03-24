TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida state representative was tricked into reading several raunchy fake names during a House Civil Justice Subcommittee hearing on Monday.

Republican Chairman Will Robinson was holding the public testimony portion of fellow GOP state Rep. Tiffany Esposito’s bill on residential tenancies when he began to read off the names of citizens who were opposed to the bill.

Seemingly without notice, Robinson began reading off the provocative names.

“Anita D—,” Robinson said, pausing to scan the room as the woman next to him covered a grin, “is an opponent.”

Republican Chairman Will Robinson (The Florida Channel)

“Holden His—- is also an opponent,” he continued, again scanning the room for an opponent. “Waives in opposition.”

The lighthearted gaffe was quick to circulate on social media where some wondered if the gag would remain in court records for the rest of time.

“This is forever in the Florida records, right?…….right?” one user wrote.

The next day, Robinson invited the two to stop by the next meeting.

“Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by!” he said.