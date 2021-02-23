Florida Library to be renamed ‘President Barack Obama Main Library’ on Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama smiles during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release, “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” coming out Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Main Library will be renamed to President Barack Obama Main Library this Friday as part of St. Petersburg’s celebration of Black History Month.

The renaming on Feb. 26 will kick off $6 million renovations at the library, funded by Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue. The renovations will include an upgraded rear patio and outdoor space, new indoor programming areas, more parking, and more.

“As I said three years ago when we announced the changes we will see here and the new name for St. Petersburg’s main library, highlighting Barack Obama’s extraordinary story and history-making presidency in this way will inspire generations of young people,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

The library, located at 3745 9th Avenue North, will be temporarily closed for the renovations beginning Thursday, April 1. The renovations are expected to be concluded by late 2022 or early 2023.

“I believe the President Barack Obama Main Library will not only complement city buildings bearing the name of local trailblazers but will serve as an example to other cities,” Kriseman added.