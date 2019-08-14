Florida moms celebrate back-to-school with wine and donuts

MINNEOLA, Fla. (WESH) —A group of Central Florida moms decided to celebrate the end of summer vacation and their kids return to school in fantastic fashion on Monday.

The four moms, Bridget, Shawna, Jennifer and Robyn, live in Minneola, and have a combined 18 kids.

Shawna, the owner of Wee Winks photography, said she thought it would be fun to commemorate back to school with some wine, doughnuts and a few photos.

She shared the photos on Facebook with the caption, “We’ll be juuuuuuust fine!!”

The photos have been a hit.

“We have ladies wanting to hang out with us and down some wine. We have gotten offers to go to Disney with some etc… Overall the reactions have been hilarious and the comments as well,” Shawna said.

Shawna told WESH 2 News the photos have not been as popular with their kids.

“The kids think we are crazy! The older ones are now disowning us because of how far these pics are going. We have threatened to walk them to school in our robes,” she said.