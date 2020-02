(CNN Newsource)– Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department says residents spotted an inordinate number of snakes near Lake Hollingsworth.

It turns out it’s their mating season.

And, a large number of them picked the spot in Lakeland for a kind of snake orgy.

Officials put up caution tape around the spot.

They say the snakes aren’t venomous.

But, it’s best to leave them alone during this annual event.