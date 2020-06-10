Florida sheriff apologizes for social media posts made by one of his officers

(CNN Newsource)– A Florida sheriff is apologizing for a social media post made by one of his officers.

It happened over the weekend when Lieutenant Bert Gamin made two posts on the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police’s Facebook page.

One referenced Buffalo and Atlanta by saying, “we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences.”

That appears to be a reference to the suspension of two Buffalo Police officers seen on video pushing down an elderly protester, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ calls for violent protesters to “go home.”

Brevard County suspended Gamin and the sheriff says his comments do not represent the department’s views.

Gamin also made a second social media post referencing Minneapolis.

The similar message said, “we will not disband our law enforcement agencies,” which is a reference to growing calls in Minneapolis to defund its police department.