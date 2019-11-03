Closings
Food truck hires veterans to prevent homelessness

National
AURORA, Co. (KCNC) – A Colorado man is helping fight homelessness among veterans by serving up New York style deli sandwiches.

Michael Gropper is from New York and spent eight years as a food service specialist in the U.S. Army. Now, he takes care of soldiers in a different way.

Gropper created the Full Battle Rattle Deli, a food truck that feeds the Aurora community and provides jobs for veterans.

“You know, I always believed that when you’re discharged from service, you’re not discharged from each other, and it’s sad to see other veterans struggling,” Gropper said. “If I could create something to give them opportunities, why not?”

Gropper gives his employees the basic skills and training they need for a career in the culinary arts.

“It gives them an opportunity to get on their feet. We’re not just a food truck, we’re a vehicle for change,” Gropper said.

