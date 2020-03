(WIVB)-Ford announced its working with other major companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear to help address shortages in the fight against the coronavirus.



Among the joint projects, Ford plans to work with “3-M” to produce a new kind of powered air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers.



Automaker officials said the respirators will be made using parts from both Ford and 3-M.

Ford is also working with G-E Healthcare to increase production of ventilators.