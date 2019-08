BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roscoe Parrish, who spent several years with the Bills as a wide receiver and kick returner, was arrested Monday in Florida, according to the Broward County Jail.

The arrest, which happened not far from the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department, was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Parrish is charged with aggravated stalking, domestic violence, intimidation, and a written letter to kill or injure someone.