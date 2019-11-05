Former Pasco asst. principal sentenced to 35 years on child porn charges

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The former Pasco County Assistant Principal who pleaded guilty to producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography will spend the next 35 years in prison.

Former Cypress Creek High employee Kyle Ritsema was sentenced today.

Ritsema allegedly admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old boy and taking photos on his phone.

“Our communities are safer today with this deviant child sexual predator behind bars, thanks to our HSI special agents, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Middle District Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said HSI Tampa Special Agent in Charge James C. Spero. “This criminal’s former position of trust makes this case all the more egregious and we hope today’s sentencing can bring a small measure of closure to the innocent victims and their families.”

Prosecutors say Ritsema was HIV positive and did not disclose his status despite having unprotected sex with unknowing children and adults.

Any person who had unprotected sexual contact with Ritsema, or any person who was, or knows of someone who may have been, a possible child victim, is urged to contact HSI at 1-866-DHS-2ICE

